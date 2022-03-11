Prep for spring with a Greenworks electric mower at the best price of 2022, more in New Green Deals

Spring is fast approaching and as the weather warms up it won’t be too long until the first grass cutting session rolls around. To help make 2021 the last year you’ll have relied on gas or oil, we’re tracking a notable price cut to start out 2022 with an electric 40V Greenworks electric mower. Not only can it go 70 minutes on a charge, but the self-propelled design makes it even easier to tackle the weekly chore of mowing. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Save on this Greenworks 40V 21-inch electric mower

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $467.81 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly sitting at $535, today’s offer is delivering the lowest price of the year at $67 off and quite a well-timed offer to prep for spring.

This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier.

Run your campsite and more with this portable power station

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its 280Wh Portable Power Station with 30W USB-C PD for $214.44 shippedonce you clip the on-page coupon and use the code S7QE7TB9 at checkout. Down from $275 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Designed to power your campsite or even your home, this portable battery has 280Wh of charge. This is enough to run a mini-fridge for around five to six hours and it can recharge an iPhone nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find 30W USB-C, a 300W AC plug, and dual 3.1A USB-A ports. Plus, the battery can be recharged by a solar panel, meaning that it’ll be easy for you to stay powered even when off-grid.

Segway’s ES electric scooters see first discounts of 2022 starting at $440

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $636.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut of the year while also delivering the lowest price since Black Friday at $163 off. Spring weather is on the horizon and that means it’ll soon be time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like Segway’s Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. This one is also on sale at Amazon and now sitting at $439.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only are you looking at $110 in savings from the typical $550 going rate, but this is also the first discount of 2022 and lowest since we saw it hit $400 back on Black Friday. Its more affordable price tag might not deliver quite as premium build, but still offers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

