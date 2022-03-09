Prep your yard for spring with a corded electric dethatcher at $149, more in New Green Deals

If you’re about ready to give the yard a once-over before spring growing season hits, then it’s time to remove some of the dead growth from the winter. Right now, you can pick up a 15-inch corded electric dethatcher for $149, which is a solid $25 discount and new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get your yard spring ready with a corded electric dethatcher

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 15-inch 13A Corded Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier for $149 shipped. This is a $25 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to get the yard prepared for spring growing, then a dethatcher is the tool for the task. This model has a 15-inch wide path and a 13A motor to help tear up and remove dead roots that are doing nothing but junking up the yard this spring. It also has a scarifier function to “cut grass roots for thicker growth.” Plus, since it’s corded and electric, no gas or oil is required for it to function.

Home Depot’s pre-spring sale takes up to $500 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, trimmers, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting as selection of RYOBI outdoor electric tools and more just in time for spring. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll be able to opt for in-store pickup on many of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the RYOBI 48V 54-inch Riding Zero Turn Electric Mower at $4,999. Down from $5,499, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention at $500 off and only the second discount this year. Dropping in price just ahead of spring and those first lawn cutting sessions, today’s discount provides off-season caliber savings right before you’ll need it the most. Equipped with a 54-inch cutting deck, this RYOBI riding lawn mower delivers 3-hour cutting sessions with its rechargeable battery. Alongside LED headlights, this will let you ditch the gas and fuel from your lawn care routine. A collection of other electric lawn tools are also on sale.

Throughout the rest of the sale, there’s also a collection of other ways to start out spring by ditching gas and oil from your setup. All of the lawn care price cuts are up for grabs right here, though we’ve highlighted some additional top picks below.

Be prepared for anything with a solar-powered portable battery for $40

Hiluckey US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25000mAh Portable Battery with Built-in Solar Panel for $39.94 shipped. Down from $48, you’re saving 15% here and scoring the lowest price that we’ve seen since the holidays. This portable battery features a built-in solar panel so you can go off-grid while keeping your devices charged just the same. There are dual 2.1A USB-A ports to power your smartphones and more, as well. The rugged, dust-proof, and shock-resistant case makes it perfect for outdoor activities and there’s even a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode should that become necessary while away from home.

