Metakoo’s e-bike with 37-mile range per charge now $545 (New low), more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of dealing with traffic, gas, and oil when going to or from work, then it’s time to change things up. Right now, Metakoo’s Cybertrack 100 e-bike is on sale for $545, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to ride up to 37 miles on a single charge as fast at 20 MPH, this e-bike makes taking short to medium trips around the city a breeze, while also letting you enjoy fresh air while traveling. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

This e-bike deal lets you ride around town without gas or oil this spring

Woot is currently offering deals on a number of e-bikes, scooters, and more from $67 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite deal from this sale is the Metakoo Cybertrack 100 26-inch e-bike for $545. This e-bike has a $999 list price, though when we reviewed it last year it was $799. Either way, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $5 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

You’ll find that the Cybertrack 100 is a great e-bike to use this spring and summer to get around town without using a single drop of gas or oil. The 375Wh battery can go from 0% to 100% in just three hours, and a full charge lasts up to 37 miles before needing to be plugged back in. You’ll find the 350W motor is powerful enough to help you reach speeds of up to 20 MPH too. Want to get a workout, but not spend too much energy while riding? Well, use the pedal assist mode, where the bike’s motor will help you get around but also let you do some (or most) of the work. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and see why we called this e-bike “a cheap off-road electric bike that doesn’t feel cheap.”

Google Nest Thermostat hits second-best price yet at Amazon of $93 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $92.89 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $6 in order to mark the second-best price at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Now that spring is approaching, having an automated thermostat is a novel solution for automatically adjusting temperatures as weather jumps between frigid mornings and more temperate afternoons. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Woot’s Spring Sale includes Sun Joe electric mowers, Greenworks, more

Woot is now running a wide-ranging spring sale to get you ready for warmer weather. Highlighting the sale is several Greenworks and Sun Joe electric yard care tools. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Sun Joe 24V/48V 21-inch Battery-powered Electric Lawn Mower for $214.99. Down from $280 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked for this model. Sun Joe’s mower features a 900W brushless motor that “lasts longer” than alternatives which use traditional brushes. The 21-inch deck has a 20-inch mowing width and there are seven different height adjustments available, ranging from 1.2 to 3.5 inches. Plus, the 13.2 gallon collection bag can help keep lawn clippings out of sewers and let you properly compost them. Plus, since the system uses two 24V batteries, you’ll be able to interchange them with any of Sun Joe’s other 24V/48V tools.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.