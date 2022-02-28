Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter is great for spring rides at $230, more in New Green Deals

Now that February is almost in our rearview and spring is almost here, it’s time to think about how you want to get around once the weather warms up. An electric scooter is a great way to take short trips to and from the grocery store, work, or even a friend’s house. Right now, the Hover-1 Highlander electric scooter is on sale for $70 off, making it $230 at Best Buy. However, this deal won’t be around for long, as it ends at midnight.We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Enjoy the great outdoors by riding Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Electric Scooter for $229.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy for the same price. Down $70 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked this year, though we did see it fall to $200 about a month or so ago. This electric scooter has a 250W brushless electric motor powering the rear wheel which propels it at up to 15 MPH. The built-in rechargeable battery can last for as much as nine miles per charge as well, meaning you can use it to get to and from work or the store before having to plug it back in as well.

This 2-pack of outdoor solar LED lights deliver 3,200-lumens of brightness each for $18

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered LED Lights for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code TG3Q29BE at checkout. Down $9 from its normal going rate, today’s deal matches the average discount price that we saw last year and is the first sale we’ve tracked in several months. These solar-powered LED lights require no battery changes or wiring is required for setup. Each light outputs 3,200-lumens of brightness from the 208 LEDs and there are three different modes to choose from as well. There’s dim, dim with a sensor, and bright with a sensor. Plus, they are waterproof and weather-resistant, meaning these lights are ready to go the distance once mounted outside.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers 389Wh of portable energy at $240 (Save $220)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 shipped. Normally selling for $460, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings while undercutting our previous holiday mention by $120. This is also matching the all-time low last set back in September. Packing 389Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 400 is an ideal solution to keeping gear online during power outages, or while camping and tailgating thanks to its 300W power output. When it comes to actually charging up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, too.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.