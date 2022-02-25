Podcast: Elon Musk’s weird fight with the SEC, new Tesla factory, Nissan Leaf 2022, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Elon Musk’s weird fight with the SEC, a possible new Tesla factory, Nissan Leaf 2022, and more.
- Elon Musk to the SEC: ‘I didn’t start the fight, but I will finish it’
- The SEC probe into Elon Musk and Tesla is reportedly about suspected insider trading with Musk’s brother
- The Tesla brand is attracting more and more Republicans
- Tesla announces new investment in Gigafactory Shanghai on road to 1 million electric cars per year
- Tesla might be cracking on the yoke steering wheel and planning to offer an option for a regular round wheel
- Tesla asks fans in Oklahoma and Mississippi to fight new bills to ban direct sales of electric cars
- Tesla spotted gathering hundreds of Model Ys at Gigafactory Berlin, but approval status still uncertain
- 2022 Nissan LEAF gets cosmetic updates but is still clinging to yesteryear’s CHAdeMO fast charging
- Volkswagen shares EPA ranges for 2022 ID.4, RWD Pro model sees 20 mile increase compared to 2021
