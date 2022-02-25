Greenworks mowers go on sale ahead of spring from $160, more in New Green Deals

With springtime growing nearer, it’s time to consider removing gas and oil from your weekly lawn routine. The biggest user of fossil fuels in many yard care setups is the lawn mower. Right now, you can pick up a Greenworks electric lawn mower from just $160. A stand-out deal here is the PRO 60V 17-inch brushless model that’s down to $253 from its normal $350 going rate, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Get ready for spring with an electric Greenworks mower deal

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Greenworks electric lawn mower deals priced from $160 to get you ready for spring. Our favorite is the PRO 60V 17-inch Brushless Mower at $252.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Down from its $350 going rate direct, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. This mower features a 17-inch deck that offers “easy maneuvering in tight spaces.” The 60V 4Ah battery can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge and goes from 0% to 100% in two hours. Of course, since it’s battery-powered, there’s no need for gas or oil to use this lawn mower. Plus, it offers six different cutting heights ranging from 1.25 to 3.375 inches.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers 389Wh of portable energy at $240 (Save $220)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 shipped. Normally selling for $460, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings while undercutting our previous holiday mention by $120. This is also matching the all-time low last set back in September. Packing 389Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 400 is an ideal solution to keeping gear online during power outages, or while camping and tailgating thanks to its 300W power output. When it comes to actually charging up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, too.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.