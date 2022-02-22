These unique two-bladed floating wind turbines will be deployed by 2024

Petrofac, a London-headquartered global company that designs, builds, and operates energy facilities, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Amsterdam-based Seawind Ocean Technology to deploy the latter’s two-bladed floating wind turbines.

Two-bladed floating wind turbines

Seawind has developed two-bladed floating wind turbines integrated with a concrete floating structure that it claims will be suitable for installation in all sea conditions, including cyclone-prone areas and very deep waters.

The company claims that the 50-year-life-span, twin-blade technology of the Seawind 6-126 wind turbine increases generation efficiency and improves rotor stability.

The 6-126 turbine has a teetering hinge that decouples the shaft from the rotor, which Seawind says will protect the turbine from harmful loads. Further, Seawind says its turbine has active yaw control that allows for higher speeds.

Here are the technical specs of the Seawind 6-126:

Rated capacity: 6.2 MW

6.2 MW Rotor diameter: 126 meters

126 meters Rotor speed: 20.8 rpm at rated power

20.8 rpm at rated power Tip speed: 137 meters per second (m/s)

137 meters per second (m/s) Water depth: beyond 50 m

beyond 50 m Operating wind speed: 3.5-25 m/s (12.5-90 km/h)

3.5-25 m/s (12.5-90 km/h) Cyclone withstanding: up to 70 m/s (250 km/h) with 90 m/s (325 km/h) gusts

Petrofac will initially support design verification of the system and then provide engineering, procurement, and construction-management services for Seawind’s first floating offshore wind turbine demonstrator.

The Seawind 6-126 wind turbine will be deployed in European waters by the first quarter of 2024.

The two companies will collaborate on the delivery of early floating offshore wind plant concessions, first in the Mediterranean Sea, and then in other locations around the world.

Vincent Dewulf, CEO of Seawind Ocean Technology, said in a statement:

Petrofac assures delivery for its clients through innovation and technology, with proven results. Seawind has developed a unique patented technology that deploys the teetering-hinge two-blade wind turbine technology, which has many benefits for offshore application. Assembly of the complete system is made in a harbor with land-based cranes, no installation vessels are required for installation at sea.

Photo: Seawind

