Tesla is facing scrutiny over Autopilot’s auto lane change feature, may be considered illegal in Europe

Reports in Germany state that regulators are investigating Tesla Autopilot’s auto lane change feature, which may be considered illegal in Europe.

Over the years, Tesla owners in Europe have had a less extensive version of Autopilot than owners in other markets because regulators have been limiting it.

Auto Lane Change was one of the features included in Autopilot for a long time until Tesla moved it to its more expensive ‘Full Self-Driving’ package.

It enables Tesla vehicles to automatically change lanes on highways when Autopilot is activated.

Now the feature is apparently drawing attention from regulators in Europe.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) told Bild am Sonntag via (Stern):

The KBA has initiated an investigation into an electronic lane change function in the Tesla autopilot. This function, which the US automaker offers as an accessory in some of its models, “may not be permitted in Europe,” said a KBA spokesman for “Bild am Sonntag”.

It is not entirely clear what is their issue with the feature specifically beyond claiming that it “might not be legal in Europe.

The german road authority said that it is both in contact with Tesla and the Dutch vehicle registration authority RDW, which is in charge of the broader regulatory approval of Tesla vehicles in Europe.

This is only the latest in a series of crackdowns on Autopilot in Germany.

In 2020, Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving claims were judged ‘misleading’ by a German court.

But in this case, it sounds like the German authorities are seeking to get the RDW involves, which could affect all Autopilot users in Europe.

