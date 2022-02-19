Quick Charge Podcast: February 19, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla announces it has produced 1 million next-gen 4680 battery cells
- Tesla app update adds actionable notifications, plans for annual FSD/connectivity subscriptions
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company submit proposal for new 6-mile long Loop tunnel project with Tesla vehicles in Miami
- Nissan announces plan to produce 2 new electric vehicles at Mississippi factory where it produces pickup trucks
- Volta Trucks announces €230 million in Series C funding to support start of production for 16-ton Volta Zero truck
- Lion Electric launches LionCapital Solutions bank to help bus and truck fleets maintain financial structures in electric transition
