Ingenity ‘launches’ 23E all-electric day-boat at the Miami International Boat Show

The all-electric boat manufacturer Ingenity Electric unveiled its second model at the Discover Miami International Boat Show today. The luxury day-boat, known as the 23E, features Ingenity’s patent-pending modular “skateboard” design and joins the manufacturer’s sportier GS22E boat.

Ingenity Electric is a boat manufacturer focused on expanding zero emissions and sustainability throughout the marine industry. The company exists under Watershed Innovation, which was founded in 2018 by Orlando-based boat manufacturer Correct Craft.

The purpose of Watershed and its coinciding companies like Ingenity is to develop and implement disruptive technologies to improve the lives of others, particularly those who love spending time on the water.

Ingenity’s flagship model, the GS22E, was recently awarded Boat of the Year by Boating Magazine from a candidate pool of 100 different vessels tested. With the crown, the zero-emission multi-sport tow boat became the first all-electric vessel to receive the honor.

With today’s unveiling from Miami Beach, Ingenity has introduced a second all-electric model, this time focused on luxury and leisure.

Source: Ingenity









Ingenity Electric kicked off day one of the Discover Miami International Boat Show as the first press event this morning, unveiling its previously teased 23E day-boat. Several members of the Ingenity team took turns discussing the various design elements that went into the 100% electric boat in front of a large crowd of attendees.

The eleven passenger day-boat comes in either a one or two battery option, delivering 63 kWh or 126 kWh respectively. The batteries power a 220 watt peak motor and are charged using a standard CCS port that can handle both AC and DC charging.

These components combine to give the 23E a top speed of 30 mph, and a cruising speed of 20 mph – perfect for leisurely rides with friends and family. Other features include a sound system by JBL Audio, a flat transom for chilling or jumping in, and rear seats and fold into chaise lounges. Sean Marrero President of Ingenity spoke:

I am incredibly proud of what our team has done with the 23E. At Ingenity, we enable our customers to do what they love in ways that better reflect their values. With the 23E, we can now take the knowledge we have about electric boating and apply it to the larger group of people who prefer being on the water instead of in the water.

In addition to featuring all-electric propulsion and comfort for all aboard, the Ingenity Electric 23E remains constantly connected to the internet, making it accessible from anywhere using the Inegnity Connect app. This will allow future 23E captains to monitor their boat status and check charge levels. Furthermore, the system allows for over-the-air updates and arranging boat service with the Ingenity team.

The 23E is currently available for pre-order and starts at an MSRP of $234,999.

