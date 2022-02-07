Quick Charge Podcast: February 7, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gets all its Supercharger cables stolen at brand new station
- Tesla spotted working on new Cybertruck prototype, drone gets dangerously close
- Tesla (TSLA) is now holding about $2 billion in Bitcoin
- New Tesla Cybertruck accessory wants to turn the electric pickup truck into a boat
- Nissan to end gas engine development (but not really)
- Many Aptera 2022 reservation holders report delivery dates pushed to 2023-24, company claims to remain on schedule
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.