Quick Charge Podcast: February 3, 2022

Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla applies to build giant new cathode factory for battery production next to ‘Gigafactory Texas’
- Tesla updates Supercharger map with many new upcoming stations and timelines
- Tesla has to ‘recall’ 817,143 vehicles due to seat belt reminder problem, fix is an over-the-air software update
- GM continues to pepper the EV world with more news (albeit few cars) in earnings report
- Jaguar introduces premium ‘Black Pack’ option for I-Pace with gloss black 22″wheels, rear spoiler, air suspension, and Amazon Alexa
- White House and EPA pen scathing letters to USPS over next-gen vehicle plan, including EV misinformation
- Lightning eMotors enters into agreement with GM to electrify Class 3 to 6 commercial vehicle platforms
