RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $152, more in New Green deals.

As spring grows closer, you might be getting ready for either spring break or just getting back outdoors in general. RAVPower’s portable power station is an absolute must for those trips, given how much it can do. You’ll find two 110V AC plugs, 60W USB-C PD, and more available here. Plus, it’s on sale for $152 from its normal going rate of $190 or more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RAVPower’s portable power station has 60W USB-C PD

RAVPower is offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $152.50 shipped with the code PB87 at checkout. Down from $190, today’s deal comes within $2.50 of our last mention back in May and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing dual 110V AC outlets that have the ability to offer up to 250W over a single plug and 300W when both are in use, this portable power station will become a go-to in both your camping setup and emergency kit. On top of that, it also has 60W USB-C Power Delivery input and output, and can even be recharged via your car’s DC port or solar. Plus, there’s a built-in LED light that features a solid output, SOS, and flashing depending on what you need at the time.

Off-season Greenworks electric mower deals start at $295 via Amazon

Amazon is currently offering some off-season Greenworks electric mower deals headlined by the 48V 20-inch model at $365.49 shipped. Down from $430, this is not only marking the first notable discount since October at $65 off, but also a match of the all-time low at Amazon. Even if spring is a few months away still, taking advantage of today’s discount will have your lawn care routine ready to go green right out of the gate. Ditching gas and oil from the equation, you’re looking at a 20-inch cutting deck powered by 48V of power via its dual rechargeable batteries. There’s also a 4-in-1 system which can handle both mulching and side discharge, as well as leaf pickup and a Turbo button for extra power. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Avid Power’s corded electric leaf blower falls to $39 (Reg. $55)

Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members its 12A 600CFM Corded Electric Blower for $39.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $55, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, the equivalent WORX model goes for over $50 right now at Amazon. This powerful blower uses a 12A motor to deliver a maximum air movement of 600CFM at 135MPH speeds. Since it’s corded electric, no gas or oil will be required for it to function. On top of that, it only weighs 5.1 pounds which is fairly lightweight for longer lawn cleaning sessions. Plus, there’s a cord retainer that ensures it stays plugged in as you walk around the yard.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

