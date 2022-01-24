Avid Power’s corded electric leaf blower falls to $39 (Reg. $55), more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re well into the new year, it’s time to start thinking about converting your lawn care routine over to being electrically-powered. This is a great way to get rid of gas and oil from your daily life if an EV isn’t in the picture yet or even if you already have one. Right now, you can pick up Avid’s 12A 600CFM corded electric blower for $39 on Amazon if you’re a Prime member, making now a great time to add one to your garage. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Avid’s electric leaf blower gets you ready for spring lawn care

Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members its 12A 600CFM Corded Electric Blower for $39.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $55, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, the equivalent WORX model goes for over $50 right now at Amazon. This powerful blower uses a 12A motor to deliver a maximum air movement of 600CFM at 135MPH speeds. Since it’s corded electric, no gas or oil will be required for it to function. On top of that, it only weighs 5.1 pounds which is fairly lightweight for longer lawn cleaning sessions. Plus, there’s a cord retainer that ensures it stays plugged in as you walk around the yard.

Honeywell’s T9 Smart Thermostat includes a bundled room sensor at $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $149 shipped. Typically selling for $200, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the second-best price to date. Today’s offer has only been bested once before when it sold for $8 less on Black Friday. If you’ve been struggling this winter to keep your home the perfect temperature battling the cold, Honeywell’s T9 thermostat brings some added smarts to lend a hand. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, there’s also an included room sensor for hyperlocal readings for automatically adjusting the temperature. Not to mention, automation and schedule support, as well as a built-in touchscreen display.

Hover-1’s regularly $600 Blackhawk Electric Scooter now down to $457.50 Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $457.65 shipped. Having just dropped from the usual $600 going rate, you’re looking at $142 in savings, a new all-time low at Amazon, and the best price overall since June of last year. Sporting a folding design, Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter sports a 350W electric motor with enough power to hit 18MPH top speeds. Pair that with its 28-mile range, and you’ll be well-equipped for everything from casual joyrides around to block to work commutes, trips to the grocery store, and more. Other notable features include an LCD display, removable battery for convenient charging, and a built-in headlight.

