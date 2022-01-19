Koenigsegg gets into Tesla tuning through a partnership with Unplugged Performance

A new collaboration between hypercar company Koenigsegg and Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance will lead to the former manufacturing aftermarket parts for Tesla vehicles.

Unplugged Performance is one of the most popular Tesla tuners and aftermarket accessory makers.

It’s also the one with the closest relationship with the automaker.

Car tuners and modification companies are not always appreciated by the original automaker.

It’s not always the AMG story where the tuners end up being bought by Mercedes-Benz to officially make tuned and modified versions of their cars.

But Unplugged Performance is as close as it gets.

It was authorized for official vehicle service by Tesla and the automaker also appeared to have given UP early access to the Model S Plaid last year.

The company makes a big move by partnering with Koenigsegg, a legendary hypercar company, to make parts for Tesla vehicles.

The new partnership is called UP x KAM:

“We are proud to announce a manufacturing partnership between Unplugged Performance x Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing (UP x KAM). Koenigsegg, the world’s leading Hypercar manufacturer, is now producing Unplugged Performance tuning products for your Tesla.”

It involves carbon fiber parts that are added to UP’s already extensive lists of aftermarket Tesla parts:

“UP x KAM carbon fiber parts are made exclusively from Koenigsegg’s proprietary carbon fiber weave which is pre-impregnated with epoxy resin, precision computer cut to the geometry of the product, assembled by hand by artisans using specialized tooling, pressurized, and temperature optimized in an autoclave, extracted, precision trimmed, sanded, precision bonded, finished in a UV clear coat and topped with a special collaboration sticker indicating the manufacturing partnership.”

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, commented on the new partnership:

“We are grateful to partner with the best engineers and factories in the world who share in our vision and mission. Koenigsegg is an iconoclastic global leader in innovation and Hypercar grade manufacturing. They also happen to share our ideals of balancing sustainability and driving excitement in harmony. The future of car enthusiast culture depends on embracing the best of craftsmanship, the best of technology, and never losing sight of creating cars that we love to drive. Together with Koenigsegg we want to excite Tesla owners and to contribute towards an exciting electric future for the car culture we love.”

UP provided a list of the first UP x KAM products that came out of the partnership with Koenigsegg:

