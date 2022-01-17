Magonis successfully hits 22 knots at open sea with its Wave e-550 boat and new 30 kW electric motor

Electric boat designer and manufacturer Magonis is celebrating its flagship Wave e-550 boat and most powerful electric motor hitting 22 knots at open sea off the coast of Italy. According to Magonis, the trials exemplify the Wave e-550’s quality of design and hull lines, opening the door for expanded possibilities of use for its electric boat customers.

Magonis is a trans-Mediterranean company formed in 2017 with the goal of designing and building elegant, efficient, and affordable electric boats. The company is based in Barcelona, Spain, but also operates out of its shipyard in Sabaudia, Italy – one hour south of Rome.

According to its website, the Magonis name comes from the ancient city of Mahón, the capital of Menorca, which was previously known as Portus Magonis in 206 B.C. Mernorca is also where Magonis designed and manufactured its first electric boat prototype, the Wave e-550.

With its first all-electric boat and motors, Magonis has worked to combine the coolness of Barcelona with the quality and the “savoir-faire” of Italian handcrafting. The result is the Wave e-550 boat available for sale with multiple electric motor options.

Previously, the Wave e-550 came in two Torqeedo electric cruise motor options providing between 4-10 kW of propulsion. However, Magonis recently introduced new 18 kW and 30 kW Mag Power motors, successfully showcasing higher performance at sea.

The Magonis Wave e-550 with the 30 kW Mag Power motor : Source: Magonis





Magonis’ 30 kW electric boat motor hits 22 knots (~25 mph) at sea

The Mediterranean boat manufacturer announced the open sea stats through a recent press release which also outlines other specs of the new electric boat and motor. In addition to hitting data targets established during the Wave e-550’s development phase, the 30 kW (40 HP) electric motor promises further performance for future boat owners.

The electric boat rigged with the new Mag Power motor can deliver 10 hours of range traveling at 3 knots (~3.5 mph). During normal sea conditions, cruising at speeds between 3-22 knots, Magonis states its Wave e-550 can provide nearly 2.5 hours of continuous navigation while preserving 18% battery power at the end of the day to ensure safe travel back to shore.

Magonis COO Mathieu Quintart spoke to the new potential of the Wave e-550 electric boat following successful trials of the 30 kW motor at sea:

These trials confirmed that the possibilities of use of the new Magonis can be greatly expanded. Its name, Wave, is intended to emphasize its versatility, on a lake or at sea and in all weathers. With just 0.30 m depth of immersion, it is possible to venture almost to the shore in complete silence thanks to its electric propulsion, reaching the small coves that boats with internal combustion engines are banned from. In conclusion, the Wave e-550 is not only a fun and exclusive day cruiser – it is also a luxury tender for large super yachts: the six-person capacity guarantees good loading capacity in a refined and exclusive environment.

Looking ahead, Magonis will continue to develop and sell its flagship electric boat now available in the four motor options (2x Torqeedo and 2x Mag Power). The highest performance 30 kW Map Power motor starts at €68,900 with VAT included ($78,600).

