This power station offers dual 110V outlets and 60W USB-C PD at $190, more in New Green Deals

Are you looking for an all-in-one portable power station solution? Well, NEXPOWER’s 296Wh portable battery has just about every hookup you could need. There are two grounded 110V outlets, 60W USB-C PD, and USB-A ports to round out the notable outputs. It can also be recharged via your home or solar power, meaning this station can function entirely off-grid if needed. Right now it’s down to $190 shipped, which is a $60 discount from its normal going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

NEXPOWER’s portable power station has 60W USB-C PD

NEXPOWER-US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 296Wh Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $250, this saves $60 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to power your gear either off-grid or if the lights go out, then this is a fantastic solution. It offers dual 110V grounded plugs which can deliver up to 300W of sustained output total, meaning you’ll be able to run small household electronics with ease here.

On top of that, there’s a 60W USB-C PD port, two 2.5A Type-A, and QuickCharge 3.0 support for powering your electronics. The 296Wh capacity equates to around 80000mAh, which will easily recharge your iPad, MacBook, iPhone, and more overnight. When the power station itself runs low, an AC plug, USB-C charger, or solar panel can help top it back off.

Score off-season savings on Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, more

Amazon is currently offering a series of off-season Greenworks outdoor electric tool discounts headlined by the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $453.61 shipped. Dropping in price for the first time in several months, you’re looking at $97 in savings from its usual $550 price tag as well as the best price since back in May of 2021. As one of the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Head to 9to5Toys for more Greenworks deals.

Add flair to your home with a 12-pack of vintage Edison-style 850-lumen LED bulbs for $30

Brightever US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Vintage 850-lumen Edison-style LED Light Bulbs for $29.74 shipped. Down from its $35 normal going rate, today’s deal makes the bulbs under $2.50 each and also a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past several months. For comparison, most other listings at Amazon will run you over $3.50 per light, showing just how good of a deal today’s discount is. Each bulb delivers 850-lumens of brightness at a 5000K color temperature, which is more toward the daylight side of the white spectrum instead of warm. This is a change from what we normally see for Edison-style bulbs and adds a unique look to your home. Of course, being LED, these lights only use 7W of electricity to deliver what would normally take 60W of power to achieve.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

