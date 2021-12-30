Quick Charge Podcast: December 30, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) issues recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles
- Ford dealers are taking advantage of strong demand for F-150 Lightning, marking it up by $30,000
- NYPD buys 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E, approves option to buy 250 Tesla Model 3s
- A Swedish company wants to kick-start Italy’s floating offshore wind market with its dual tilted turbines
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.