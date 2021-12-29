Quick Charge Podcast: December 29, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk: Tesla Bot could develop a unique personality and become a companion
- Tesla launches new AMD chip and 12v Li-ion battery in 2022 Model 3 Model Y vehicles
- Tesla is sponsoring Formula SAE electric racing teams with free battery cells and more
- Mazda says its first electric car is not so bad for buyers who also have a second car for long distance
- Hyundai pauses Genesis hydrogen fuel cell project just days after ending ICE engines
- TuSimple successfully operates 80-mile, autonomous semi-truck ride on public roads without a human present
- Northvolt announces start of battery cell production at its gigafactory in Sweden
