Hawaii’s Big Island is getting one of its first utility-scale solar farms

Hawaii is going to get a 30 megawatt (MW) solar farm in 2022 – one of the first utility-scale solar farms on the Big Island.

Parker Ranch, through its clean energy subsidiary Paniolo Power Company, is working with Canada-based independent renewable power producer Innergex Renewable Energy on the development of the Hale Kuawehi Solar Project.

The solar and battery storage facility will be capable of generating enough power for around 15,000 households. It will consist of photovoltaic panels on single-axis trackers plus 120 MWh of battery energy storage across around 300 acres near Parker Ranch’s industrial park.

The new solar farm will reduce Hawaii’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and help advance the state’s goal to produce electricity from 100% clean energy by 2045. It will generate nearly 20% of the Big Island’s baseload electricity requirements, resulting in avoided fossil fuel consumption of over 500,000 barrels of oil over 25 years.

Hale Kuawehi is expected to break ground in early 2022, with a commercial operation date projected for the end of 2022.

Dutch Kuyper, president and CEO of Parker Ranch, released the following statement last week:

We are pleased to be working with Innergex to bring more renewable energy online for the Island and the State. This project aligns with our mission to support our Beneficiaries and improve the quality of life in our community. We look forward to sharing plans on additional renewable energy and sustainability initiatives that will further reduce fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, helping to address the threats of climate change.

Photo: Parker Ranch

