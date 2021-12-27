Quick Charge Podcast: December 27, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla releases rare blog about v11 holiday update with a surprise for non-Tesla owners
- Tesla lets drivers turn their cars into megaphones with new software update
- Tesla shuts down ‘passenger play’ that allows users to play video games on center screen while driving
- Tesla owner blows up his Model S with dynamite over $22,000 battery replacement
- 22 of the most anticipated electric vehicles coming in 2022
- NIO LinkedIn job postings hint at possible expansion to US market
- 13 battery gigafactories coming to the US by 2025 – ushering new era of US battery production
