Quick Charge Podcast: December 22, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. We will be out on Saturday, December 25th, reposting again on Monday, December 27th. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk says he sold enough Tesla (TSLA) shares after exercising another $1.9 billion worth in options
- Tesla (TSLA) rises back to over $1 trillion valuation; Elon Musk says he’s still selling shares
- NHTSA launches official probe into Tesla drivers playing video games on onboard computer
- Tesla has submitted final documents for Gigafactory Berlin production approval
- EV fleet startup Gravity begins passenger pick-ups in NYC with custom Mach-E yellow taxis
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.