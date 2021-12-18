Quick Charge Podcast: December 18, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla expands its real-time data car insurance product to Illinois
- GM announces first deliveries of GMC Hummer EV pickup truck
- GM pokes fun at Tesla Cybertruck in strange Hummer EV Easter egg
- Rivian confirms first R1S electric SUV deliveries, lost $1.2 billion last quarter
- The Rivian R1T is Electrek’s 2021 vehicle of the year
- Audi opening a unique charging hub concept with 320 kW chargers and exclusive upstairs lounge
- FedEx takes delivery of first electric delivery vans from GM’s BrightDrop
- NIO Day 2021: ET5 unveiled with 1,000 km range plus global market expansions into 2025
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.