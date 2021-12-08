SunPower launches in-house financing for US homeowners who want rooftop solar

California-headquartered SunPower (Nasdaq:SPWR) announced today that it’s launched SunPower Financial, which means that customers working with SunPower to buy rooftop solar and storage no longer need a third-party lender to obtain and manage financing.

SunPower’s new solar financing

SunPower claims that it’s now the first and only solar provider to give US homeowners a one-stop shop for the purchase of solar and storage, including design, sales, installation, financing, and warranty.

A key aim of the launch of its financial arm is to expand access to residential solar for lower-income customers.

SunPower Financial enables homeowners to purchase solar with no down payment required, lower monthly payments, higher limits, and a faster application process. It also offers 0% APR for up to 25 years for qualified residential solar and storage customers in select regions.

Key advantages for qualified customers include:

Up to a $150,000 credit limit for well-qualified customers, a $50,000 increase from prior offerings A simplified application process with faster approval times Eligibility for customers with credit scores of 600+ Financial offerings for shared roofs, leased land, accessory dwelling units, and mobile homes

SunPower’s new financial products are available from today for the purchase of the SunPower Equinox solar system and SunVault battery storage. SunPower Financial will become the primary provider of financing for SunPower’s dealer network, beginning in six states representing over 75% of SunPower’s US home solar market.

Electrek’s Take

No down payment, 0% APR. It’s kind of a no-brainer, isn’t it? A high upfront cost for rooftop solar installation is one of the leading reasons cited by homeowners for not going solar, and this plan makes solar more accessible to more people.

SunPower’s in-house financing takes the confusion and complication out of going solar.

Think of it as when one purchases or leases a car. When I leased my Tesla Model 3, I didn’t have to arrange external financing. It was all included in my leasing process, and that instilled confidence in me and made the whole experience so much easier. Hopefully SunPower’s new finance arm will do the same for rooftop solar in the US.

You can learn more about SunPower financing here.

Read more: SunPower launches own residential battery

Photo: SunPower

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.