Quick Charge Podcast: December 8, 2021

- Tesla is under scrutiny by NHTSA for enabling in-car video games while driving
- Tesla Model 3 and Model Y new features and changes leak through test program
- Tesla is on track to produce 600,000 electric cars in China annually
- Giant Tesla Megapack project is turned on after fire setback
- Volkswagen partners with three new companies to support in-house EV battery cell development
- Biden’s latest executive order calls for a zero-emissions federal fleet by 2027
