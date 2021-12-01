Quick Charge Podcast: December 1, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s center display is showing massive performance improvement with new AMD chip
- Tesla is again found guilty of throttling charging speed, asked to pay $14,000 to owners in retrial
- Tesla releases new footage of auto labeling tool for its self-driving effort
- GM to construct North American materials processing factory for Ultium EV batteries
- Mercedes-Benz unveils wild new rugged but luxurious off-road electric vehicle concept
- Porsche Taycan GTS sedan first drive: Getting to the track is half the fun
- Electric vehicle battery cost falls to $132 per kWh, but it might go up from there
