Best Black Friday 2021 Green Deals: electric mowers, power stations, and more

Black Friday is now here at Electrek, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on electric tools alongside tech, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2021 electric deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Environmentally friendly Black Friday deals

Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. One highlight is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low.

About as notable as off-season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge.

Featured deals: Jackery Black Friday sale

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (20% OFF from Nov 25-29): Jackery is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive offer on its best rated Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179. The Explorer 240 is a solid portable power solution that can power your iPhone, laptop, and lighting setup while camping or during a power outage. The lightweight Explorer 240 has a solid handle for easy carrying and offers simple push-button start for easy use. For outputs, the Explorer 240 has a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, featuring 1 AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 DC carport. The Explorer 240 also has a built-in MPPT controller for maximum efficiency, eco-friendly solar recharging with the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately). You can conveniently recharge the Explorer 240 with a wall outlet, car outlet, or generator. Check out the Jackery Explorer 240 for $179.

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 x SolarSaga 100W (15% OFF from Nov 26-29): Jackery’s solar solution combines the portable power station with 2 SolarSaga 100W solar panels. For output ports: the explorer features two USB-C, two USB, one DC carport & three AC outlets (with the pure-sine wave). The Solar 1000 provides solar power with zero emission and is almost silent when in operation. Simply connect the solar panels with the power station, and you can enjoy reliable power.

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel (20% OFF from Nov. 25-28): A lightweight solution for on-the-go power from the sun. The SolarSaga 60 can charge the Jackery Explorer 160 and Explorer 240 power stations in 4.5 and 6.5 hours. This portable solar panel is also equipped with 1* USB-C and 1* USB-A port that provides charging for up to two devices at once.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel (30% OFF on Nov 29): Jackery’s 100W water-resistant, Monocrystalline Solar Panel allows users to stay charged using just the power of the sun. The solar panel is compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power stations. The SolarSaga 60 features 1* USB-C(5V,3A) output port and 1* USB-A(5V, 2.4A) output port to power two devices directly.

