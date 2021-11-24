Tesla is offering free Supercharging in off-peak hours to help alleviate holiday traffic

- Nov. 24th 2021 2:50 am PT

0

Tesla announced that it is offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours in California to help alleviate holiday traffic and avoid long wait times at Superchargers.

The holidays have been tough stress tests for Tesla’s Supercharger network, and it has not always passed with flying colors.

Especially in California, one of Tesla’s biggest markets per capita and where there’s the largest concentration of Tesla vehicles globally.

After the launch of Model 3, some owners ended up experiencing extreme wait times to get a charge at Supercharger locations enabling long-distance travel on popular routes in California during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018.

Since then, Tesla has been experimenting with discounted Supercharging rates in order to encourage people to travel during off-peak times.

For this Thanksgiving, Tesla is going a step further. It is offering owners to charge for free before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on some routes in California during the holiday weekend:

“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select California travel routes.”

The offer starts today, and it will last until Sunday, November 28, 2021, at all these stations in California:

  • Arroyo Grande, CA – West Branch Road
  • Atascadero, CA
  • Baker, CA
  • Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road
  • Bakersfield, CA – I-5
  • Barstow, CA
  • Buellton, CA
  • Buttonwillow, CA
  • Clovis, CA
  • Corning, CA
  • Firebaugh, CA
  • Fresno, CA
  • Fresno, CA – North Blackstone Avenue
  • Fresno, CA – North Riverside Drive
  • Greenfield, CA
  • Gustine, CA
  • Harris Ranch
  • Hesperia, CA
  • Kettleman City, CA
  • Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive
  • Merced, CA – Martin Luther King Junior Way
  • Mojave, CA
  • Mount Shasta, CA – 111 Morgan Way
  • Mount Shasta, CA – 134 Morgan Way
  • Paso Robles, CA – Golden Hill Road
  • Pismo Beach
  • Primm, NV
  • Red Bluff, CA – Belle Mill Road
  • Salinas, CA
  • San Luis Obispo, CA – 3897 S. Higuera St
  • San Luis Obispo, CA – Los Osos Valley Road
  • San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn
  • Soledad, CA – 100 Front St.
  • Tejon Ranch, CA
  • Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
  • Traver, CA
  • Williams, CA – 6th Street
  • Yermo, CA
  • Yreka, CA

With Tesla adding a record number of vehicles on the road over the last year, it will be interesting to see if this is enough incentive to convince owners to avoid peak travel times and reduce traffic at Supercharger stations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Supercharger

Tesla Supercharger

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger