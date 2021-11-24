Tesla is offering free Supercharging in off-peak hours to help alleviate holiday traffic

Tesla announced that it is offering free Supercharging during off-peak hours in California to help alleviate holiday traffic and avoid long wait times at Superchargers.

The holidays have been tough stress tests for Tesla’s Supercharger network, and it has not always passed with flying colors.

Especially in California, one of Tesla’s biggest markets per capita and where there’s the largest concentration of Tesla vehicles globally.

After the launch of Model 3, some owners ended up experiencing extreme wait times to get a charge at Supercharger locations enabling long-distance travel on popular routes in California during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018.

Since then, Tesla has been experimenting with discounted Supercharging rates in order to encourage people to travel during off-peak times.

For this Thanksgiving, Tesla is going a step further. It is offering owners to charge for free before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on some routes in California during the holiday weekend:

“Avoid the rush this Thanksgiving holiday and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select California travel routes.”

The offer starts today, and it will last until Sunday, November 28, 2021, at all these stations in California:

Arroyo Grande, CA – West Branch Road

Atascadero, CA

Baker, CA

Bakersfield, CA – Copus Road

Bakersfield, CA – I-5

Barstow, CA

Buellton, CA

Buttonwillow, CA

Clovis, CA

Corning, CA

Firebaugh, CA

Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA – North Blackstone Avenue

Fresno, CA – North Riverside Drive

Greenfield, CA

Gustine, CA

Harris Ranch

Hesperia, CA

Kettleman City, CA

Kettleman City, CA – Bernard Drive

Merced, CA – Martin Luther King Junior Way

Mojave, CA

Mount Shasta, CA – 111 Morgan Way

Mount Shasta, CA – 134 Morgan Way

Paso Robles, CA – Golden Hill Road

Pismo Beach

Primm, NV

Red Bluff, CA – Belle Mill Road

Salinas, CA

San Luis Obispo, CA – 3897 S. Higuera St

San Luis Obispo, CA – Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn

Soledad, CA – 100 Front St.

Tejon Ranch, CA

Tejon Ranch, CA – Outlets at Tejon Pkwy

Traver, CA

Williams, CA – 6th Street

Yermo, CA

Yreka, CA

With Tesla adding a record number of vehicles on the road over the last year, it will be interesting to see if this is enough incentive to convince owners to avoid peak travel times and reduce traffic at Supercharger stations.

