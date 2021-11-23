Segway’s E45 electric scooter travels 28 miles on a single charge for $700, more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a way to travel to and from work, or just around town, then Segway’s Ninebot E45 is a great buy all around. Currently $140 off, it’s down to $700 at Amazon today which marks the third best price that we’ve tracked all-time. On top of that, you’ll be able to ride for 28 miles on a single charge, which is quite impressive for an electric scooter. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cruise around on Segway’s Ninebot E45 electric scooter at $140 off

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Scooter for $699.99 shipped. That’s a $140 discount from its normal going rate and marks the third best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This scooter features a dual battery design and up to 700W of power, able to propel it up to 18.6 MPH for as far as 28 miles on a single charge. It’s more lightweight than other scooters on the market in this category at 36.2 pounds, while still remaining durable and sturdy for longer riding sessions. There’s also a built-in LED headlight for riding at night and even colorful RGB underglow for added flair.

Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more

Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools when code GWBF has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $79. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. A highlight in particular is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low. Head below for additional details and even more of our top picks.

About as notable as off season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

ECOFLOW’s Delta 1300 Power Station packs dual 60W USB-C, six AC plugs at $989

Here at 9to5Toys, we have partnered with Wellbots to offer you the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $989.10 shipped with the code 9TO5BF at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,200 at Amazon where it’s currently on sale for $1,099. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station delivers 1,260Wh of total capacity and can recharge from 0% to 80% in “just 1 hour.” There are six AC wall outlets capable of 1800W sustained and 3300W peak power draw, as well as dual 60W USB-C, two 18W USB-A QuickCharge, and an additional two 12W USB-A ports to easily power all of your gear at one time. Plus, it supports being recharged from an AC outlet at home, car charger on-the-go, or solar panel when on-location.

