Don’t miss these Black Friday deals from EcoFlow, offering as much as $650 off

As we sit amidst the cool air of autumn, another holiday season fast approaches. While certain terrains may begin to become tough to explore for the remainder of 2021, that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning all your off-grid adventures in 2022. With the seasons changing, you’ll also want to ensure that you’ve got backup power readily available for anything the elements throw at you. What better way to stay prepared than to take advantage of some Black Friday deals from EcoFlow? The company is currently offering a slew of substantial discounts on its Portable Power Stations and Solar Panels. Check them out below.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station

EcoFlow’s RIVER Pro power station picks up exactly where the standard RIVER left off and truly earns the “Pro” title in its name. It’s available at a Black Friday discounted price of $549 through EcoFlow or Amazon, and comes equipped with a battery capacity of 720Wh, (430Wh more than the standard EcoFlow RIVER). You can even add a RIVER Pro Extra Battery to double that capacity to 1,440Wh!

In addition to offering a high-capacity portable battery for any off-grid adventure, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro can power up to 10 devices at once and recharge from 0-80% in under an hour. Despite its significantly higher capacity battery, the RIVER Pro can quickly recharge in a number of ways:

AC outlet: 96 minutes

Solar power: 4-8 hours

12V car outlet: 8 hours

At 16.8 pounds, the Eco Flow RIVER Pro offers portable power on the go, delivering spare energy no matter where you are.

For Black Friday, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station is currently $549 (Reg. $649) from EcoFlow or Amazon.

EcoFlow DELTA mini Portable Power Station

Don’t let the “mini” in its name fool you, there is nothing small about the EcoFlow DELTA Mini’s 882Wh capacity. Currently available at a special Black Friday price of $849 on the EcoFlow website, or on Amazon, the DELTA mini offers versatile power storage in a smaller footprint.

The lightest of the DELTA models, weighing in at 23.6 pounds, the mini still delivers a significant capacity to keep you powered during power outages, outdoor adventures, remote work, and more. If you were looking at the EcoFlow RIVER and thought powering 10 devices wasn’t enough, the DELTA mini can handle 12 through an array of wall-style outlets, USB ports, and DC outlets.

Need to recharge your EcoFlow DELTA Mini on the go? No problem. The mini can garner 300W from EcoFlow solar panels to fully recharge in 3 to 6 hours. If you’re near a traditional AC outlet, the mini can replenish from 0-100% in just 96 minutes.

Get a DELTA mini for yourself or a loved one at EcoFlow’s exclusive Black Friday price of $849 (Reg. $999), available on the EcoFlow website or on Amazon.

EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station

Next in EcoFlow’s DELTA lineup is the standard DELTA portable power station. EcoFlow has taken $300 off the MSRP for Black Friday, so it’s currently priced at $1,099 on both the EcoFlow website and Amazon.

As we move through the DELTA lineup, you’ll notice improvements to capacity and capabilities in power storage, whether it’s for outdoor excursions, power for professional work, or support during a power outage or natural disaster. No matter the application, the EcoFlow DELTA can deliver via its 1,260Wh capacity – capable of powering 13 devices at once.

This includes six AC outlets totaling 1,800W – that’s enough output to power most home appliances or heavy-duty tools. The EcoFlow DELTA offers every port you’ll need to power any device, no matter where you are.

Despite its large capacity, the DELTA still delivers speedy recharge times synonymous with the EcoFlow name. In fact, DELTA can juice up from 0-100% in just 1.6 hours. That’s roughly ten times faster than most other portable power stations on the market.

Interested in experiencing DELTA for yourself? EcoFlow’s Black Friday price of $1,099 (Reg. $1,399) is a great opportunity to get your hands on one. They’re currently available through EcoFlow or Amazon.

EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station

This Black Friday, push your backup power to its absolute ceiling with the EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station. Right out of the gate, the DELTA Max delivers 2kWh of capacity for a current discounted price of $1,899 through EcoFlow or Amazon, but there’s the capability for more.

What’s unique to the DELTA Max is the ability to expand its power capacity to a whopping 6kWh (6,048 Wh) via EcoFlow’s DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries. This level of additional storage delivers peace of mind on top of dependable power that can support your house lights and appliances during a blackout for hours upon hours.

EcoFlow didn’t just design this portable power station for power outages. By utilizing EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the DELTA Max can power heavy-duty devices up to 3,400W. This power station can also rapidly replenish from 0-80% of its 2kWh capacity in just 65 minutes.

Experience the pinnacle of EcoFlow’s DELTA line with the DELTA Max, currently available as part of the Black Friday deal priced at $1,899 (Reg. $2,099) on the EcoFlow website or on Amazon.

DELTA Bundle: EcoFlow DELTA Power Station + 2 x 160W Solar Panels

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deal from EcoFlow, this bundle holds the crown. EcoFlow is currently offering $650 off this package that includes a DELTA power station and two 160W Solar Panels – priced for $1,649 on both the EcoFlow store and Amazon.

In addition to obtaining the power from the EcoFlow DELTA outlined above, you’ll also receive two 160W Solar Panels, each delivering a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. Each 160W Solar Panel is portable, foldable, and light – weighing in around 15.4 lbs (7kg).

By purchasing this Black Friday bundle, you’ll be able to combine both 160W Solar Panels with the EcoFlow DELTA portable power station. This offers improved solar recharge capabilities in cold and cloudy environments – perfect for the impending winter season and beyond.

Depending on the weather, you will be able to fully recharge your new DELTA power station in 5 to 10 hours using solar alone, offering you more mobility as you’ll no longer have to depend on an AC or 12V outlet to replenish your power storage.

As part of its Black Friday deals, EcoFlow is offering this bundle for only $1,649 (Reg. $2,299), available through EcoFlow or Amazon.

