Quick Charge Podcast: November 1, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Holley Performance: Check out the Holley High Voltage Experience, an all EV event taking place at Sonoma Raceway this November 13th and 14th.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches a new home charger that works with all electric cars
- First Tesla Superchargers for other automakers begin service, higher fees and membership offered
- Tesla launches new ‘financial leasing’ product to buy cars with 0% down payment
- Tesla secures lithium supply contract from world’s largest producer
- Tesla launches new solar roof tiles with more power, higher efficiency
- REV Group receives order to build first fully-electric fire truck in North America
- Foreign ambassadors protest Biden’s US- and union-built EV rebate requirements
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.