Govee’s Wi-Fi space heater helps warm smaller rooms for $76, more in New Green Deals

Now that it’s getting cool outside, you might be tempted to turn on your heat strips or boiler. Well, that can use quite a bit of electricity if you just need to warm up a single room of your home, so why not pick up Govee’s Wi-Fi space heater instead? Right now, this smart heater is on sale for $76 on Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Govee’s smart Wi-Fi electric space heater helps avoid using heat strips at $76.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Smart Wi-Fi Electric Space Heater for $76.49 shipped. Down from $90, this is a 15% discount and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that it’s cooling off across much of the country, this heater will help warm up smaller parts of your home to hold off on having to turn the boiler or whole-home unit on a bit longer. It outputs up to 1500W of power, and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network to allow remote control via an app or through voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. So, if you’re trying to hold off on turning on the heat strips for your home, this model can help push that off a few more weeks.

Google Nest Thermostat makes your home’s heating smart at $100

As part of its Early Black Friday deals, Google is offering a wide selection of its Nest smart home gear on sale. Our favorite is the Nest Thermostat, which is down to just $99.99 shipped at various retailers. Saving $30 from its normal going rate, the Nest Thermostat delivers a solid smart home heating and cooling setup, which can be customized for different settings depending on whether you’re home or away. Plus, you can change the temperature from a smartphone or through Google Assistant for simple configuration while on the couch or in bed. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX tiller nears all-time low at $69 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller (LGC120) for $68.79 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen all-time. Ready to help you on your next planting adventure, this tiller will easily break up soil allowing water and nutrients to reach plant roots better. It’s powered by a 20V MAX battery, which delivers up to 325-square feet of usage per charge. There are dual tines that counter-oscillate to prevent weeds from tangling, as well. Plus, the battery can be used with other BLACK+DECKER 20V tools for a versatile setup.

