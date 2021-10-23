Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: A 7-seater Electric Beer Bike

Normally I’d say that alcohol and vehicles don’t mix – but in this case I think we’ve found a nice compromise. With a sober driver and a gaggle of tipsy riders in back, this 7-seater electric beer bike might be one of the weirdest ways to get your brew on. And since I found it on my favorite collection of ridiculous EVs on the internet, it’s a great addition as this week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week.

What’s not to like here?!

Built on what appears to be a steel buggy frame, there’s a driver’s bench up front and space for drunk tourists in the rear.

Four of the six victims passengers get a set of bicycle pedals so that they can pretend they’re actually doing something productive while day drinking, and the last two can enjoy the comfort of a hard plastic bench seat to pass out on. At least the driver’s bench has some foam in it, but that rear bench looks like it’s made out of airplane tray tables.

I’ve got a sneaky suspicion those pedals do absolutely nothing, though it’d be pretty cool if they were actually connected to the drivetrain.

The real power comes from a 3,500W motor on the rear axle. It’s not huge, but this isn’t a particularly fast vehicle either. It only gets up to 25 km/h (15 mph), but the world goes by pretty quickly when you’re day drunk with a reaction time that can be measured in seconds.

The electric beer bike runs on a 48V system and has a massive 400Ah battery, meaning you’ve got a freaking 20 kWh battery! I think this beer bike might have more range than a Nissan Leaf!







It’s definitely got more beer capacity than a Nissan Leaf, that’s for sure. There are not one but two wooden casks, though I think that one in front might be fake. Something about having a steering wheel passing through it screams “not watertight” to me.

Realistically speaking, that rear keg is probably fake too. I’m not sure where the beer actually comes from, but there are a pair of taps on the world’s smallest (and most mobile) wet bar, so it must come from somewhere. Like manna in the desert, this electric beer bike is ready to roll up and rock your socks off right when the clock hits 5 PM. Or noon. Whatever. You’re on vacation.

I know this thing is probably meant for tourist towns (remember what those were like?) and other events, but I really want to just own one of these as a personal vehicle. Imagine pulling up to work in this. Or using it for an Uber. I really want to see that text message: “Hi Jim, your driver will be arriving shortly. Remember to check the license plate (123456) and the car details (blue Chinese Beer Bike). Have your mask on and enjoy your ride.”

How can that not be a five star ride every time?!

With lights, fenders and even an awning (wouldn’t want you to get sunburned while you’re getting drunk and dehydrated), there’s some nice thought put into this electric beer bike. Check out the short video clip above to see it in action!

I’m not saying this electric beer bike is worth the $6,500 that the vendor is charging for it. But I’ve also been known to buy crazy electric vehicles on Alibaba before, and this is tugging at my heart strings in a dangerous kind of way.

I might just need to become my local beer bike entrepreneur around town. With the right markup, how long can it take to recoup that startup cost?! I mean, I’d be kind of crazy NOT to but it, right? Right. Guys?

I just hope there’s a plan for how to get it home if the battery ever runs out or (more likely) the thing just breaks down. Somehow I don’t see six drunk college students being much help when its time to push 1,300 kg (2,900 pounds) of bike-car.

But at least we’ll have something to drink while we wait for the tow.

