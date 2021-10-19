Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike features a compact frame at $339, more in New Green Deals

A major problem with most e-bikes is that they take up a lot of room, especially once you arrive at a destination. Well, the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike negates that problem since it collapses upon arrival, storing away easily for $339. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike lets you travel around town and collapses once you arrive at $339

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike for $339 shipped. Normally going between $400 and $500, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to ride for up to 15 miles on a single charge and traveling at a maximum speed of 15.5MPH, this e-bike deal is a great way to travel this fall as well as into next year. It negates the need for gas and oil and can be powered through renewable energy if your home has solar panels. Plus, once you arrive at your destination, just fold the e-bike up and store it for use next time you’re ready to head out.

Jackery’s Explorer 240Wh Power Station hits new low of $160.50

The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is offering its Explorer 240Wh Portable Power Station for $160.65 shipped. With a typical price of $200 these days, today’s offer shaves over $39 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to spend more time outdoors or would simply like to have a backup source of energy during a power outage, Jackery’s popular Explorer 240 is ready to save the day. As its name implies, you have 240Wh of power at your disposal and that can be tapped into using a 110V/200W grounded AC output, two 2.4A USB-A ports, and a 12V DC connection. Not only can it be refueled using a standard wall outlet, but also a car and even solar panels if you decide to grab some at a later date. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Greenworks’ Pro 21-in. 60V electric mower sees 20% discount to $479

Home Depot is offering a deal on the Greenworks Pro 21-inch 60V Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $479 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $600 going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This mower features a 60V power system and is self-propelled, which means it’ll do the hard work for you. The two 4Ah batteries provide up to 60 minutes of runtime as well, which should be enough to tackle most smaller yards. Plus, the EZ Fold handles make it easy to store away at the end of the season and Smart Cut technology allows the speed to automatically adjust to different cutting conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.