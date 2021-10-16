Living with an EV (Featuring the VW ID.4)

In this episode of Cariosity, we address some of the major concerns many buyers have when considering an all-electric vehicle, and demonstrate the distinct advantages an EV like the new Volkswagen ID.4 EV offers.

Driving

The fun starts the moment you climb inside the ID.4. Instead of putting a key in the ignition or pushing a start/stop button, the ID.4 turns on with a simple press of the brake pedal as long as the key is inside the vehicle. To engage drive or reverse, just rotate the dash-mounted selector forward or back. When you arrive at your destination, tap the park button and exit the vehicle (the ID.4 turns itself off).

Regenerative braking both gently slows the vehicle and puts charge back in the battery when you remove your foot from the accelerator. To engage or disengage this feature, simply rotate the selector forward while in drive.

Though the ID.4 emits a fun, futuristic noise for pedestrian awareness, inside the cabin, the absence of a clattering internal combustion engine means serene motoring. Instant torque and a low center of gravity, meanwhile, afford an entertaining driving experience.

Charging

EV skeptics often cite range anxiety and charging inconvenience as hurdles to making the switch. In the ID.4 – and indeed for most modern EVs – these are no longer obstacles. With an EPA estimated 250 miles of range on 1st Edition and Pro S RWD models, the ID.4 is ready to tackle both a commute and a road trip.

Armed with the Electrify America app, you have access to over 2,600 DC fast charging stations across the U.S. That means there’s a good chance you’ll find a station along your road trip route or nearby your home. Once you’ve found a station, you can either pay via app (tapping your phone against the charging terminal) or swipe your card to get electricity flowing. If you just need a quick zap, the ID.4 can add 60 miles of range in about 10 minutes at a public DC fast charger.

(Disclaimer – ID.4 equipped with fast charging capability maximum rate of 125kW. Based on charging at a 125kW or higher charger. Charging times and range will vary and depend on a variety of factors including ambient temperature, charger type, battery age, condition and initial state of charge, vehicle condition, driving and charging habits, accessory use, topography, load and others. Frequent and consecutive fast charging can permanently decrease battery capacity.)

With most drivers covering 50 miles or fewer each day, the ID.4 can freshen its battery overnight from a typical 110V household outlet. Alternatively, heavy commuters can upgrade to 220V sources to charge up the ID.4’s battery by morning.

(Disclaimer – Based on an 11kW Level 2 charger for 7.5 hours, and a 7.2kW Level 2 charger for 11.5 hours. Charging times will vary and depend on a variety of factors, including ambient temperature, charger type, battery condition and initial state of charge, vehicle condition and others.)

Maintenance

Compared to an internal combustion vehicle, servicing an EV is a breeze. The only time you need to open your hood is to refill washer fluid, and the only consumables to tend are your brakes and tires.

Usability

Without an engine, transmission, and driveshaft encroaching upon passenger space, the ID.4 is downright voluminous for its exterior dimensions. Passenger legroom and headroom is generous, drink and accessory storage is ample, and cargo capacity is stellar. Specifically, the ID.4’s clever smartphone pockets on the front seatbacks, large door pockets, reconfigurable center console, charging cable storage, and two-position load floor make life on the go easier.

Now’s The Time

If you’ve been apprehensive about going all-electric, take confidence in current EV technology. As the Volkswagen ID.4 EV demonstrates, there’s vastly more to gain than yield by making the switch.

