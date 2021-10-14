Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panel is a road trip must at $145, more in New Green Deals

Fall is a time when many start to take road trips across the country. It’s gorgeous outside, the color changing trees are a sight to behold, and it’s a time that many grow closer to their families. Well, if you have an RV and are tired of having to find places to hook up to stay running at night, Renogy’s 100W solar panel could solve your problems for just $145 or generic 120W for $109. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy has you covered when it comes to powering your OTG campsite

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $145 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021 outside of a drop to $141 earlier in the year. The ultra lightweight and thin design of this solar panel allows it to arc up to 248 degrees, making it extremely easy to mount on a boat, RV, roof, or any other uneven surface. It delivers up to 100W on a 12V power line which helps you easily power anywhere you are. Plus, you can string multiple lines together to enjoy additional power when needed.

Take smart control of your power bills, Sense Energy Monitor system now $259

Amazon is now offering the Sense Energy Monitor system for $259 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $300, this is a solid $40 price drop, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year, and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the solar-ready model down at $309, which is $40 off the going rate. The Sense Energy Monitor system provides real-time data on your home’s energy use to help cut down costs and get a better idea of where your cash is going. You can track “how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on” with iOS/Android notifications and detailed monitoring of critical areas in the home. Head below for more details.

Get in the EV game with Hover-1’s Alpha Electric Kick Scooter at $360

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter for $359.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, you’re looking at $90 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and lowest since back in March. Perfect for getting into the electric scooter game for the first time, be it for yourself or the kids, this Hover-1 offering delivers a 250W motor for cruising around at up to 18MPH. Its folding design makes for convenient storage in-between rides and pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires, electronic breaks, and a built-in LED headlight. Head below for more.

