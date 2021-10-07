Elon Musk releases more details about Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ wider release

Elon Musk has released a few additional details about Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving Beta” wider release, which should start tomorrow.

Tesla’s plan for a “wider release” of its Full Self-Driving Beta, which was supposed to land six months ago, has changed a lot over the last month.

It went from a simple “download button” that would have allowed people who bought the Full Self-Driving package to download the latest software to a “request button” that starts a period of judging your driving based on some parameters and adds you to a queue to maybe get the new software.

As we previously reported, there are also some problems with Tesla’s “safety score” as it penalizes some owners through no fault of their own.

Last week, Musk said that Tesla would release a new FSD Beta update, v10.2, on Friday, October 8, and that the automaker would start pushing the update to around 1,000 new owners per day starting with those with the best “safety score.”

Today, Musk updated that plan in a new tweet:

FSD Beta 10.2 rolls out Friday midnight to ~1000 owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores. Rollouts will hold for several days after that to see how it goes. If that looks good, beta will gradually begin rolling out to 99 scores and below.

It looks like Tesla is pumping brakes and trying to wade into this wider release as slow and cautiously as possible.

Musk also said today that Tesla would improve its safety score system to address some of the current issues:

Definitely, further refinements coming to (early beta) safety test score. It will be refined continuously until it is an extremely good predictor of crash probability. Exciting actuarial problem!

As a reminder, while the package is called “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) and comes with the promise of eventually enabling that capability, it currently doesn’t provide an actual full self-driving system.

Tesla FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering a location in the navigation system, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist since it requires driver supervision at all times. The driver remains responsible for the vehicle, and needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel, ready to take control.

