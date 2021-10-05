Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $298 in New Green Deals, more

Get ready to tackle yard work next spring by refreshing your electric tool arsenal ahead of time. This 3-tool package from Greenworks includes all the essentials and is joined by discounts on other electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Save $52 on this 3-tool electric Greenworks 40V package

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with two bundled tools for $297.49 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $52 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low.

Sure fall weather has arrived and that means that keeping up with lawn maintenance can wait until spring, but today’s discount makes for a pretty affordable way to be ready for next season. Centered around a 14-inch cutting deck, this mower integrates into the larger 40V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a single battery with charger. Capable of both mulching and rear bagging, you can expect 45 minutes of cutting per charge. You’re also getting a pair of additional tools to round out your yard work kit including a string trimmer and leaf blower, both of which are compatible with the 40V ecosystem.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter now 33% off

Amazon currently offers the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at 33% in savings in order to mark the best price in over a year that comes within $20 of the all-time low. Segway Ninebot ES2 delivers a 15MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. And with spring weather right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get in the electric scooter game.

Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-season discounts

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers.

New Tesla deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

