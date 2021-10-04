Quick Charge Podcast: October 4, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) jumps on strong deliveries; market adjusts to new reality
- People are not betting against Tesla (TSLA) anymore, short interest at all-time low
- Tesla claims Rivian is stealing ‘trade secrets’ about its ‘next-gen battery’ in expanding lawsuit
- First Drive: The 2022 Mazda MX-30 misses the market, but does it matter?
- Canadian group satirizes Saskatchewan’s dumb EV tax by suggesting a sidewalk tax
- EGEB: Tevva debuts the first UK-designed 7.5 metric ton electric truck
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.