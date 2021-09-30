Cruise around this fall for nearly 40 miles on SWFT’s e-bike at $1,200, more in New Green Deals

Fall weather is in full swing, so it’s time to get out and enjoy the gorgeous weather that we’re having across the country. SWFT’s ZIP e-bike lets you do just that with near-20MPH speeds and the fact that it can travel almost 40 miles on a single charge. At $1,200, this is a great way to enjoy the weather while also cutting down on emissions while traveling locally. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Get out and enjoy fall weather with this deal on the SWFT ZIP e-bike at $1,200

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT ZIP E-Bike for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this model all-time. This e-bike is designed to take you around town with ease. It can travel at nearly 20MPH for up to 37 miles, easily taking you to and from work or the grocery store on a single charge. There’s also a built-in monitor that shows you speed and battery output so you know exactly how much life is left. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup ahead of winter for $199

Amazon now offers the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Down from the usual $249 price you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention from back in July, and is the best price of the year. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Sun Joe’s 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is yours for $150

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe SPX3500 Brushless Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $245, it more typically fetches around $200 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $204. Today’s deal is at least $54 off the next best listing and the lowest we can find. Perfect for cleaning up your outdoor space and the car this fall, never mind next summer, this one sports a 13-amp motor that “blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk.” With 2300 PSI of stripping power, you’ll also find adjustable detergent level dial, automatic trigger shut off, and a 40.6-ounce onboard detergent tank. Rated 4+ stars from Home Depot customers.

Below, you'll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas.

If you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below.

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

