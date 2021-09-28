Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

Now that we’re well into fall, it’s time to prepare to pick up leaves as they begin to clutter our yards. Well, Sun Joe has you covered with its cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher kit that easily tackles large lawns for $101. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Use Sun Joe’s cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher kit to easily tackle large leaf piles at $101

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V Cordless Blower Vacuum Mulcher Kit for $100.99 shipped. Going for over $233 at Home Depot and normally $215 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The 3-in-1 design allows you to blow, vacuum, and mulch, making leaf cleanup a breeze this fall. You’ll get two 4Ah batteries included with today’s deal, allowing you to run for up to 65 minutes on a single charge. You can convert it from a blower to mulcher in seconds, as well, helping you to save time while tackling lawn chores.

Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-season discounts

Amazon now offers the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Down from $210 but normally selling for $240, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $2 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers.

Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 has a 60W USB-C PD port + 300W AC outlet, more at $240

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $239.99 shipped with the code ANKRSD1730 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $460 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $82 and marks a new all-time low by $40. Delivering 388Wh to your campsite, this portable power station has the ability to charge your iPhone over 20 times, a MacBook Air five times, and much more. There’s a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A, and more here to power various devices. Sound like something you’d be interested in? We went hands-on with it and found this power station to have a “simple and understated design” while providing “handy features like a flashlight and ambient light.”

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

