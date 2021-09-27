This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid campsite at $90, more in New Green Deals

Fall is prime camping weather, and if you’re planning on bringing phones, cameras, drones, or anything else electrical with you, it’s inevitable that it’ll need to be charged. That’s where this 60W 18V portable solar panel comes to play with an affordable $90 price point, down $60 from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Be prepared to go off-grid with the Paxcess 60W 18V portable solar panel at $90

Paxcess (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W 18V Portable Solar Panel for $89.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $150, it recently dropped to $110 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This solar panel delivers 60W of power at 18V and can recharge just about any device you plug in. There’s 24W USB QuickCharge 3.0, 18W USB-C, and traditional DC output for portable power stations. Plus, it folds flat and weighs just 5.3-pounds, meaning it’s easy to take with you on any camping trip.

Save up to $143 on AUKEY’s PowerZeus and PowerTitan portable power stations from $150

AUKEY is now partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on a pair of its new portable power stations. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Leading the way is the PowerZeus 500 Portable Power Station, which drops to $306.98. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at $143 in savings and a new all-time low. AUKEY PowerZeus 500 arrives with a 518Wh internal battery which powers its wide array of I/O. Alongside a pair of AC outlets on the side, there’s an 18W USB-C port and three standard USB-A slots. For keeping tabs on how all of those ports will power your gear, there’s a built-in display that shows usage stats and the like to round out the package on this durable power station. We also just recently took a hands-on look, and found it to be quite the compelling offering in our review.

Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight plunges to $17

Amazon is offering the Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight for $17.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.25 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful multi-function flashlight is inundated with standout features. For starters, its headlight produces 500 lumens of light. Next up we’ve got a sidelight built into its handle. An integrated rechargeable battery means that you can top it off with a cable whenever the need strikes. There’s also a solar panel that captures the sun’s energy for later use. And that’s not all, this offering is also a seat belt cutter and glass shattering hammer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.