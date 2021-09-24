Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

While you might be ready to pack up for the fall and winter when it comes to lawn care, it’s never a bad time to consider overhauling your kit for next season. Well, Sun Joe’s 40V brushless mower is available right now for $200 from its normal $334 going rate, helping remove gas and oil from your lawn care routine. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Sun Joe’s 40V electric mower ditches gas and oil from your lawn routine at $200

Woot is offering the Sun Joe 40V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower (iON16LM) for $199.99 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $334 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021 there. Sure, you might be getting ready to pack up your lawn care gear for the fall and winter, it’s never too late to check into savings for next season. This mower features a 16-inch cutting width and brushless motor for increased longevity. Being battery-powered, you won’t have to worry about toting an extension cord behind you while mowing either. And, of course, there’s the standard savings in the gas and oil department, meaning you won’t have to worry about fossil fuels again when taking care of your yard. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Home Depot.

Tackle fall clean-ups with Greenworks’ Cordless Blower bundle at $140

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Variable Speed Cordless Blower bundle for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set has gone for as much as $320 this year at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $187.50. Today’s deal is up to 60% off and the lowest total we can find on the fall leaf blower setup. It includes the blower as well as compatibility with the G-MAX 40V Li-Ion system, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger to juice it back up. Perfect for cleaning up your outdoor space this fall, it sports six power level options for up to 185mph wind speeds in a purely cordless, untethered design.

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is now offering discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by its EB55 Portable Power Station at $449.99 in two different styles. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings on the blue model. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the very first discount with $50 in savings. This 700W portable power station arrives with four full AC outlets for charging up gear at tailgates or on camping trips. That’s alongside four USB-A ports to pair with its 100W USB-C port and three DC outputs. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.9/5 star rating. Get a closer look at what to expect in our previous hands-on review of another Bluetti power station. Or just head to 9to5Toys for all of other discounts with up to $200 in savings.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

