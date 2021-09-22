AeroGarden Farm 12 XL sustainably grows fruits + veggies at $250 off, more in New Green Deals

One way we can all help out the environment is to grow our own fruits and vegetables. Well, AeroGarden allows you to easily do that in any climate or season, all without having to even touch dirt. The massive Farm 12 XL indoor hydroponic garden is $250 off right now, making today a great time to start growing your own food. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

It’s time to sustainably grow your own fruits and vegetables with AeroGarden Farm 12 XL

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $449.99 shipped. Also available direct at Best Buy. Down $250 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention for one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked. While you might not realize it, one of the best ways we can help sustainability of our environment is to grow our own fruits and vegetables. This helps cut down on transportation costs to big box stores, removes fertilizer and other contaminants from the water supply, and lets you know exactly what goes into the food you’re eating.

However, growing our own plants can sometimes be cumbersome since many fruits or vegetables can only be grown in certain climates. Well, AeroGarden allows you to grow just about anything indoors, without soil, and in all seasons. This is accomplished by its hydroponic system that automatically waters and fertilizes as needed. Today’s deal can grow 12 plants at one time, including larger varieties like tomatoes and peppers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is now offering discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by its EB55 Portable Power Station at $449.99 in two different styles. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings on the blue model. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the very first discount with $50 in savings. This 700W portable power station arrives with four full AC outlets for charging up gear at tailgates or on camping trips. That’s alongside four USB-A ports to pair with its 100W USB-C port and three DC outputs. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.9/5 star rating. Get a closer look at what to expect in our previous hands-on review of another Bluetti power station. Or just head to 9to5Toys for all of other discounts with up to $200 in savings.

Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower tackles yard work without gas for $88

Woot is offering the Mow Joe 16-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $87.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Currently $130 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the lowest price there that we’ve tracked this year by an additional $24. While mowing season might be ending soon, now’s a great time to pick up discounted lawn gear to prepare for next year. This mower features a 16-inch deck and 12A of power to chew through your yard with ease. You’ll also get a mulching attachment if you’d rather not side-discharge your lawn clippings, giving versatility in choice for how you end up mowing. Rated 4/5 stars.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.