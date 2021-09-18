EcoFlow off-grid portable power stations and solar panels up to $350 off, deals from $299

Today we are taking look at some solid price drops on the EcoFlow portable power stations. If you’re looking to power your off-grid adventures and trips out in the wild, for a limited time you can get up to $350 in savings on a range of EcoFlow power gear from its weekender power station all the way up to its flagship DELTA Solar Generator bundle. EcoFlow’s power gear is highlighted by X-Stream fast charging, USB-C connectivity, and the ability to charge between 10 and as many as 13 devices at once while staying completely off-grid. Head below for a closer look at today’s EcoFlow price drops.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station

EcoFlow is now offering its 720Wh RIVER Pro Portable Power Station for $549 shipped from its website or Amazon. Regularly $649, this is a straight $100 price drop and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the highly-rated portable power system. Offering up to 720Wh of power, or double that via the RIVER Pro Extra Battery, it makes for a wonderful addition to any outdoor, camping, boating or hiking kit, and is ready to power your off-grid adventures for years to come. Boating three AC outlets, 100W USB-C, DC power, various USB-A ports, and more, it can power up to 10 devices at once including everything from your smartphones and tablets to DIY tools, small cooking appliances, and much more. Alongside solar power compatibility, EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to “charge the RIVER Pro from 0 to 80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours.” Rated 4+ stars.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station $549 (Reg. $649) from EcoFlow or Amazon.

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station

Next up is the EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station. Regularly $599, you can now lock this one is at $499 shipped from EcoFlow or Amazon, or $100 off the going rate. If the RIVER Pro model above is designed around extended vacations out into the wild, you can consider the RIVER Max more of a weekender variant. It provides up to 576Wh power system with three 600W AC outlets (peak 1200W), an LED flashlight, alongside a series of USB-A and -C ports. This one also features a modular system so you can double its capacity with a RIVER Extra Battery giving you the “freedom to adjust the power and portability within seconds.” Rated 4+ stars

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station $499 (Reg. $599) from EcoFlow or Amazon.

EcoFlow 160 W Solar Panel

While there are several ways you can recharge the EcoFlow power stations, they are also compatible with the brand’s 160 W Solar Panel for a truly off-grid experience. Fortunately, the regularly $449 EcoFlow 160 W Solar Panel is now on sale for $299 shipped from EcoFlow or Amazon, or $150 off the going rate. This one is compatible with both of the aforementioned power station models, bringing clean off-grid power to your RV and camping trips, tailgates, and more. The foldable, compact solar panel comes in at 15.4-pounds and has a conversion efficiency of 21-22% with the ability fully charge a RIVER Pro in 6-12 hours. The 4+ star-rated system also comes with a handy travel case that doubles as a kickstand “which enables you to position the solar power in any direction or orientation, allowing multiple solar panels to be connected together without any obstructions.”

EcoFlow 160 W Solar Panel $299 (Reg. $449) from EcoFlow or Amazon

EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel bundle

And lastly, it’s time for EcoFlow’s flagship DELTA Portable Power Station bundled with the aforementioned 160 W Solar Panel. You can now score this combo bundle for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,849, from EcoFlow or Amazon. That’s a total savings of $350 and the lowest price we can find on the flagship bundle.

EcoFlow DELTA Solar Generator bundle $1,499 (Reg. $1,849) from EcoFlow or Amazon

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.