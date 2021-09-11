Tesla pushes its ‘mind-blowing’ Full Self-Driving Beta v10 to early access fleet

Tesla has started pushing its Full Self-Driving Beta v10 software, a version that CEO Elon Musk called “mind-blowing”, to its early access fleet.

Are your minds blown yet?

Mine is blown that Tesla actually stuck to the latest FSD timeline from Musk – “latest” being the keyword.

We are coming up on almost a year since Tesla started testing its Full Self-Driving Beta in its early access program with some customers.

The software enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist since it requires driver supervision at all times. The driver remains responsible for the vehicle, needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel, and be ready to take control.

CEO Elon Musk has been promising a wider release of the Full Self-Driving Beta software to customers who purchased the FSD package, but the release has been delayed for a while.

More recently, the CEO has linked the wider release to Tesla pushing a new FSD Beta version 10 update, which has been expected after two more “point releases” in the coming weeks.

That release was also pushed but two weeks ago, Musk said that it would be coming on Friday, September 10 and we learn that it is now being pushed to customers in the early access fleet.

Several Tesla owners in the early access program have reported receiving the new software update:

It’s still the middle of the night in the US, but some are already posting early demos of the updated software that is supposedly greatly improving the decision making of the FSD system:

Roundabout also very smooth on new #FSDBeta pic.twitter.com/bHctiBcG0F — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) September 11, 2021

The driving visualizations have been updated. They look very clean above, but they change with the situation.

Here are how they look in a Model X, which displays the visualizations on its instrument cluster screen:

V10 visualization on my X. No more time, temp, and charge level. And speed/AP shifted to the right. #FSDBeta @teslahawaiiclub pic.twitter.com/KbtAYybyYh — Aloha Tesla (@AlohaTesla) September 11, 2021

We expect to see several Youtube videos of more interesting drives in traffic coming out in the next few days.

It should give us a more interesting look and confirm whether or not the update is truly mind-blowing as Musk said several times.

The CEO also said that the wider release (download button) should come by the end of the month and therefore, they only have a few weeks to test it in the early access fleet.

Musk had previously mentioned that Tesla had been testing the new software internally for the last few weeks.

