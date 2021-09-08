Nature Power’s $99 110W solar panel kit is an off-grid camping must, more in New Green Deals

With fall on the horizon, you might be picking out vacation spots to go see the colors change before it gets too cold. If that’s the case, and you’re wanting to be able to stay off-grid for a while, solar is the way to go when it comes to powering your campsite or RV. Today, Home Depot delivers fantastic savings on solar panels and kits priced from $99. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Prepare to go off-grid this fall with Nature Power solar panels from $99

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of solar-powered gear on sale from $99. Free shipping is available across the board, or you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step the delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with 11A Charge Controller at $99 from its normal rate of up to $190. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since April when it hit $88 and beats our previous mention by $6. This kit includes everything you need to get started with running your gear with solar power. That means all of the wiring, brackets, panels, and even an 11A charge controller are bundled together in one simple package. This will let you power 12V batteries and run your stuff at the same time, providing electricity for your camper or shed day and night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for other products? Well, Home Depot has a landing page featuring all of its solar-powered accessories on sale right now from $99, so be sure to give it a look.

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Keep reading for more Greenworks and other deals.

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120 (Save 20%)Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $120 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price since March. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now that fall is here, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

