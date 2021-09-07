Greenworks’ $419 48V electric mower removes gas from lawn care, more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to ditch gas and oil in your yard work routine, then this deal on Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch electric mower is a must-see. You’ll find it down to $419 with a bundled drill/driver, which is within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch electric mower also comes with a drill/driver at $419

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower with bundled drill/driver for $419 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $499 for this bundle and today’s deal comes within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While fall is just around the corner, some areas of the country still require weekly lawn mows. If you’re in one of those areas, then ditching your old gas mower for an electric one should be a decision heavily considered. Even if you’re done mowing for the year, now’s a great time to score an off-season discount. This mower from Greenworks delivers 48V of cutting power from two 24V batteries and offers up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge. You’ll get a 20-inch deck that makes yard work quick and easy. Plus, the included drill/driver uses the same batteries and jumpstarts your fall honey-do project list at the same time. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a look at our hands-on coverage at 9to5Toys of a similar model to learn more.

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer helps you clean your home without gas or oil at $100

Woot is offering the Sun Joe 2100PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2004) for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Considering it goes for $165 direct from Sun Joe, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve tracked on this specific model and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to tackle any job that you’ve got in front of you, this pressure washer delivers 2100PSI of cleaning power without using any gas or oil. Just plug it into a wall outlet or extension cord and you’re ready to clean. Sun Joe is well-rated overall.

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120

Rachio’s R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller automates your lawn care at $120 (Save 20%)Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $120 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price since March. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now that fall is here, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

