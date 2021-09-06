EGEB: Nordex unveils a 6 MW onshore wind turbine

In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

German wind turbine maker Nordex unveils its first 6 MW onshore turbine.

More than 200 health journals globally call for emergency climate change action.

Nordex’s new wind turbine

German wind turbine maker Nordex today announced it will join competitors such as Siemens Gamesa, GE, and Vestas to offer a 6 MW onshore turbine, its first. The new turbine will be designed for moderate and light-wind regions.

The N163/6.X turbine has been added to Nordex’s Delta4000 product series, which was introduced in 2017 and already features 4 MW and 5 MW onshore turbines. Nordex writes:

Compared to its sister model in the 5 MW class – the N163/5.X – the N163/6.X is able to produce an up to 7% higher annual energy yield, thanks to its much higher rated output. A more efficient gearbox is used to achieve the higher rated output in the 6 MW range and the electrical system of the Delta4000 product series has been adapted by raising the nominal voltage and using an improved cooling system. In spite of this, the exterior dimensions of the nacelle have not been changed.

The N163/6.X’s life span is expected to be at least 25 years, and also comes with an extended lifetime for specific sites for up to 35 years. Production of the 6 MW turbine is scheduled for the beginning of 2023, and the company has already received orders.

Health journals call for climate action

In a world first, more than 200 health journals have published an editorial calling for emergency action on climate change. The editorial was published today on the British Medical Journal‘s website, and in many other international journals. Here is an excerpt (and click here to read it in full):

[W]e – the editors of health journals worldwide – call for urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5C, halt the destruction of nature, and protect health… …Many governments met the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic with unprecedented funding. The environmental crisis demands a similar emergency response. Huge investment will be needed, beyond what is being considered or delivered anywhere in the world. But such investments will produce huge positive health and economic outcomes. These include high-quality jobs, reduced air pollution, increased physical activity, and improved housing and diet. Better air quality alone would realize health benefits that easily offset the global costs of emissions reductions… …We, as editors of health journals, call for governments and other leaders to act, marking 2021 as the year that the world finally changes course.

Photo: Nordex

