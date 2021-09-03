Hover-1 Switch is a 2-in-1 electric scooter + skateboard for $170, more in New Green Deals

Ready to cruise around the neighborhood this fall? Well, the Hover-1 Switch is. It converts from an electric scooter to electric skateboard depending on what you need, and is down to $170 today, coming within $20 of its all-time low. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 Electric Skateboard/Scooter for Kids at $169.99 shipped. Down from its $230 list price, today’s deal comes within $20 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a maximum weight of 132-pounds, this scooter is geared toward kids over adults. It can travel at up to 7 MPH for 6-miles before it’s time to recharge. It’s IPX4 water-resistant and the battery is built-in to allow for safer rides. Whether the weather is already good enough to head outside and ride, or you’re waiting for summer, now’s a great chance to score a great deal on this electric scooter. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower sees end of summer discount to $178 (Save 29%)

Amazon now offers the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $177.69 shipped. Usually fetching $249, you’re looking at 29% in savings while dropping the price to a new all-time low and beating previous mentions by over $30. Sure fall weather has arrived and that means that keeping up with lawn maintenance can wait until spring, but today’s discount makes for a pretty affordable way to be ready for next season. Centered around a 14-inch cutting deck, this mower integrates into the larger 40V Greenworks ecosystem and includes a single battery with charger. Capable of both mulching and rear bagging, you can expect 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the PowerHouse 200 for $179.99 when code ANKERSD1702 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Down from the usual $260 going rate, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen and lowest in several months. Ideal for everything from tagging along on camping trips or tailgates to having some backup power on-hand at a moment’s notice. PowerHouse 200 arrives with a 57600mAh internal battery that pairs with an AC outlet on top of two 2.4A USB-A slots, a USB-C PD output, and AC car port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 500 customers. Head to 9to5Toys for more.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

